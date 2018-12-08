Pic story of representative inheritor of rice-paper plant artwork making technique

Zuo Huiping, the representative inheritor of rice-paper plant artwork making technique, compares an artwork with its sketch in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 8, 2018. Rice-paper plant (tetrapanax papyrifer) is an evergreen shrub used in traditional Chinese medicine. Rice-paper plant artwork making technique was listed as one of the second batch of provincial intangible cultural heritages in Guizhou. (Xinhua/Luo Xinghan)

Zuo Huiping, the representative inheritor of rice-paper plant artwork making technique, processes an artwork in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 8, 2018. Rice-paper plant (tetrapanax papyrifer) is an evergreen shrub used in traditional Chinese medicine. Rice-paper plant artwork making technique was listed as one of the second batch of provincial intangible cultural heritages in Guizhou. (Xinhua/Luo Xinghan)

Zuo Huiping, the representative inheritor of rice-paper plant artwork making technique, draws the sketch for an artwork in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 8, 2018. Rice-paper plant (tetrapanax papyrifer) is an evergreen shrub used in traditional Chinese medicine. Rice-paper plant artwork making technique was listed as one of the second batch of provincial intangible cultural heritages in Guizhou. (Xinhua/Luo Xinghan)

Zuo Huiping, the representative inheritor of rice-paper plant artwork making technique, processes an artwork in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 22, 2018. Rice-paper plant (tetrapanax papyrifer) is an evergreen shrub used in traditional Chinese medicine. Rice-paper plant artwork making technique was listed as one of the second batch of provincial intangible cultural heritages in Guizhou. (Xinhua/Luo Xinghan)