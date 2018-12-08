Police arrest 317 as Paris braces for new "Yellow Vest" protests

Citing the Paris police department, BFMTV news channel said among those arrested, 32 were placed into custody on charge of "conspiracy to commit violence and degrading."



Police found in their bags stones, slings and hammers, the report added.



If convicted, they could be jailed for one year and fined 30,000 euros (34,140 U.S. dollars).



The French government has beefed up security measures, including the deployment of a "significant" number of police officers and dozens of armored vehicles, to handle more threats of "great violence."



Authorities have deployed about 89,000 security forces nationwide. In Paris, 8,000 officers have been mobilized.



The "Yellow Vest" movement, which got its name from the fluorescent roadside security jackets worn by protesters, began on Nov. 17 in opposition to a rise in carbon tax which President

