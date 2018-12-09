US stocks close sharply lower amid soft data

Electronic screen shows the closing numbers of stock market at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Dec. 7, 2018. US stocks closed sharply lower on Friday as investors digested a batch of economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 558.72 points, or 2.24 percent, to 24,388.95. The S&P 500 fell 62.87 points, or 2.33 percent, to 2,633.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 219.01 points, or 3.05 percent, to 6,969.25. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
