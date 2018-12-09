Six die in nightclub stampede in central Italy

Rescuers work outside of a nightclub near the city of Ancona, Italy, on Dec. 8, 2018. At least six people were killed and more than 100 others injured on Saturday in a stampede during a concert in central Italy, local media reported. The stampede erupted early Saturday at a nightclub near the city of Ancona on Italy's Adriatic coast after irritating gas was sprayed inside it and concertgoers ran to the exit. (Xinhua)
Rescuers work outside of a nightclub near the city of Ancona, Italy, on Dec. 8, 2018. At least six people were killed and more than 100 others injured on Saturday in a stampede during a concert in central Italy, local media reported. The stampede erupted early Saturday at a nightclub near the city of Ancona on Italy's Adriatic coast after irritating gas was sprayed inside it and concertgoers ran to the exit. (Xinhua)