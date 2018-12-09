Six die in nightclub stampede in central Italy





Rescuers work outside of a nightclub near the city of Ancona, Italy, on Dec. 8, 2018. At least six people were killed and more than 100 others injured on Saturday in a stampede during a concert in central Italy, local media reported. The stampede erupted early Saturday at a nightclub near the city of Ancona on Italy's Adriatic coast after irritating gas was sprayed inside it and concertgoers ran to the exit. (Xinhua)

Rescuers work outside of a nightclub near the city of Ancona, Italy, on Dec. 8, 2018. At least six people were killed and more than 100 others injured on Saturday in a stampede during a concert in central Italy, local media reported. The stampede erupted early Saturday at a nightclub near the city of Ancona on Italy's Adriatic coast after irritating gas was sprayed inside it and concertgoers ran to the exit. (Xinhua)

At least six people were killed and more than 100 others injured on Saturday in a stampede during a concert in central Italy, local media reported.The stampede erupted early Saturday at a nightclub near the city of Ancona on Italy's Adriatic coast after irritating gas was sprayed inside it and concertgoers ran to the exit.About ten of the injured were in serious condition.Around 1,000 people gathered at the nightclub at the time of the incident.Ancona is the capital city of Ancona Province and is located some 280 km northeast of Rome.