Chinese firms donate school supplies to Kenyan children's home

Chinese firms on Saturday donated maize, beans, cooking oil and bedding worth 150,000 Kenyan shillings (1,470 US dollars) to a children's home in the outskirts of Nairobi.



Chuanyu Association Kenya, a chamber of commerce of Chinese entrepreneurs from China's Chongqing Municipality and Sichuan Province, and Delta Express Limited, a transport and logistics solutions company, made the donations to Children's Garden Home and School.



"We are here to support the institution because we are one family even though we live in all parts of the world", said Xie Guangqi, director of Chuanyu Association Kenya.



Moses Ndungu, co-founder of Children's Garden Home and School, thanked the firms for support, adding that the donations have helped put a smile on the faces of the children.



Children's Garden Home and School started in 2001 to accommodate orphans, abandoned, abused, desperate and neglected street children.

