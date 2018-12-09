Harbin Polarland has new batch of penguins hatch

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/9 8:21:11

A baby penguin cuddles with its parent in the Harbin Polarland in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 8, 2018. The polar-themed park has a new batch of penguins hatch recently. (Xinhua/Cao Jiyang)


 

Posted in: CHINA
