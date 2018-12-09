Israeli military uncovers another Hezbollah cross-border tunnel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Saturday that they have uncovered another cross border tunnel originating from Lebanon and crossing into Israel.



According to the IDF, the tunnel was constructed by the Hezbollah organization and was still being worked on as recently as the past few days.



The discovery comes after the Israeli military announced operation "Northern Shield" aimed at foiling a supposed Hezbollah plot to attack Israel through cross border tunnels.



In total, since the beginning of the operation, the IDF has reported fully exposing two tunnels and identifying the location of a third one.



Earlier Saturday, IDF troops shot at three suspects they believed were Hezbollah militants attempting to approach an area in which the army was operating in order to uncover tunnels.



According to a statement released by the military, the three suspects fled the scene.



Jonathan Conricus, head of the IDF's International Media Branch, said they believed the suspects were trying to tamper with technological means and sensors the IDF had positioned in an attempt to detect more tunnels.



Until now, Israeli forces have operated within Israeli territory. Earlier in the week, Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel may have to operate within Lebanon in order to eradicate the tunnels originating there.

