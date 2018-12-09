Iran to stage military drills in Indian Ocean: commander

Iran's navy plans to stage large-scale military drills in the Indian Ocean in the coming months, Press TV reported on Saturday.



The exercises are aimed to "boost Iran's naval performance in international waters and to display the country's military prowess," Deputy Navy Commander for Coordination, Hamzeh Ali Kaviani, was quoted as saying.



The maneuver will be held this winter within the perimeters of Iran's southern territorial waters and high seas, Kaviani said.



Navy's state-of-the-art equipment, including two submarines and destroyers, would take part in the drills, he added.



In February 2017, Iranian naval forces held another large-scale maneuver in the north of the Indian Ocean.

