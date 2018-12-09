Morocco navy rescues 72 illegal immigrants in Mediterranean

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/9 8:36:59
Morocco's navy coast guards have rescued 72 illegal immigrants in the Mediterranean, the Moroccan army said on Saturday.
The rescued included 53 sub-Saharan Africans and 19 Asians, the army pointed out.
The migrants, among them women and children, were brought safely to port of Nador, the same source noted.
Morocco has witnessed a significant hike in illegal immigration attempts in 2018.
According to the Moroccan Interior Ministry, the authorities have foiled over 76,000 illegal immigration attempts between January and November 2018.