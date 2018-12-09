Morocco navy rescues 72 illegal immigrants in Mediterranean

Morocco's navy coast guards have rescued 72 illegal immigrants in the Mediterranean, the Moroccan army said on Saturday.



The rescued included 53 sub-Saharan Africans and 19 Asians, the army pointed out.



The migrants, among them women and children, were brought safely to port of Nador, the same source noted.



Morocco has witnessed a significant hike in illegal immigration attempts in 2018.



According to the Moroccan Interior Ministry, the authorities have foiled over 76,000 illegal immigration attempts between January and November 2018.

