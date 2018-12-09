China to put 10 new railways into service by end-2018

Photo taken on Dec. 25, 2016 shows people working at a construction site of a tunnel on the Sichuan-Tibet Railway in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Ten new railways with an aggregate operating mileage of 2,500 km will be put into service by the end of this year to enhance the capability of China's high-speed rails, sources from the China Railway said. About 553 new high-speed train services will be introduced simultaneously, which is expected to elevate China's high-speed rail transport capacity by 9 percent, according to the sources. The change will also make high-speed railway services available for the first time in a dozen cities, including Fuxin and Chaoyang in Liaoning Province, Chengde in Hebei, Tongliao in Inner Mongolia, Mudanjiang in Heilongjiang, Rizhao in Shandong, Lianyungang and Yancheng in Jiangsu, Yaan in Sichuan and Lijiang in Yunnan. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Photo taken on Dec. 25, 2016 shows a railway bridge under construction on the Sichuan-Tibet Railway in Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Aerial photo taken on June 20, 2018 shows the Tongren-Yuping railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Workers are seen at a construction site of Nanping-Longyan railway in Longyan City, southeast China's Fujian Province. Jan. 19, 2018.

Photo taken on Oct. 10, 2016 shows the construction site of Heishan North Railway Station on the Beijing-Shenyang high-speed railway in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Workers are seen at the construction site of Fuxin Railway Station on the Beijing-Shenyang high-speed railway in northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 23, 2017.

Workers adjust the gauge at a construction site of Lianyungang-Yancheng section on the Qingdao-Yancheng railway, Aug. 13, 2018.

Aerial photo taken on July 16, 2017 shows the entrance of the Qingyang tunnel on the Jinan-Qingdao high-speed railway in east China's Shandong Province.

Photo taken on Dec. 6, 2018 shows a corner of the waiting room of newly built Mudanjiang Railway Station in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Photo taken on May 25, 2017 shows the construction site of the Houweitang bridge on the Beijing-Shenyang high-speed railway in Xinglong County of Chengde City in north China's Hebei Province.

Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2017 shows the construction site of the Baihe grand bridge on the Beijing-Shenyang high-speed railway in north China's Hebei Province.

Workers pave rails on the Raoyang River grand bridge section on the Beijing-Shenyang high-speed railway in northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 10, 2016.

Photo taken on May 15, 2015 shows the construction site of the Laoniu River bridge on the Beijing-Shenyang high-speed railway in Chengde County of Chengde City in north China's Hebei Province.

Workers operate on overhead lines of the Jinan-Qingdao high-speed railway in east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 26, 2017.

Photo taken on Dec. 6, 2018 shows the newly built Mudanjiang Railway Station in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

A staff member drives a Fuxing bullet train running on the Hangzhou-Huangshan railway, Dec. 6, 2018.

Aerial photo taken on June 20, 2018 shows the construction site of Jinjiang grand bridge on the Tongren-Yuping railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Workers are seen at a construction site of Jinan-Qingdao high-speed railway in Huangcheng Town of Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, May 4, 2016.

A Fuxing bullet train for Hangzhou-Huangshan railway is seen at the Hangzhou South Railway Station in east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 6, 2018.

Staff members test the stability of a Fuxing bullet train running on the Hangzhou-Huangshan railway, Dec. 6, 2018.

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 6, 2018 shows a Fuxing bullet train running on the Hangzhou-Huangshan railway.