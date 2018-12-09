Chinese, American businessmen in Houston emphasize economic cooperation
Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/9
Bilateral economic cooperation between the United States and China was emphasized by political and business leaders at a gathering Friday evening in Houston in the US state of Texas.
More than 300 officials and business executives of Chinese and American companies attended the third annual gala and award ceremony of the China General Chamber of Commerce-Houston (CGCC-Houston).
Delivering a speech, Chinese Consul General in Houston Li Qiangmin said China and the United States are going to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. "Facts have proven that cooperation is the best option for both sides, and win-win can lead to a better future," he said.
He also encouraged the Chinese business community in the United States to expand their business and fulfill their social responsibilities.
David J. Firestein, president and CEO of George H.W. Bush Foundation for US-China Relations and inaugural executive director of China Public Policy Center in the University of Texas at Austin, said his organizations want to "advance a constructive vision for the relationship that is focused on action solving real problems."
"Despite real differences, the United States and China actually do have much in common and much to work on together," he said, adding the business community in the United States and China are going to lead the way to get US -China relationship "back to where it needs to be for both countries to proper and benefit from it."
At the gala, PetroChina International (America) Inc. won the Outstanding Member Award. Ernst & Yong and Sanhua international Inc. shared the Outstanding Community Champion Award, while China Communications Construction (USA) Inc. and Satellite Petrochemical USA Corp. were named the Most Influential Company of the Year.
Before the gala, "Better Angels", a documentary produced by American and Chinese filmmakers, was screened. Directed by Oscar-winning director Malcolm Clarke, "Better Angels" features stories of several Chinese and American individuals who it called "accidental diplomats."
Founded in 2005, CGCC has been recognized as the largest and most influential non-profit organization representing Chinese enterprises in the United States.