Snowfall hits China's cities

Citizens ride in snow in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 8, 2018. A snowfall hit the city on Saturday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A man walks in snow in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 8, 2018. A snowfall hit the city on Saturday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A man delivers food in snow in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 8, 2018. A snowfall hit the city on Saturday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Tourists walk on a square in Qibao old street, east China's Shanghai, Dec. 8, 2018. A snowfall hit the city on Saturday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Tourists visit a corridor in Qibao old street, east China's Shanghai, Dec. 8, 2018. A snowfall hit the city on Saturday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A girl plays with a snow ball by a car in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 8, 2018. A snowfall hit the city on Saturday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)