Winter scenery at Liushuwan scenic spot in Huai'an, China's Jiangsu

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/9 9:24:26

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 8, 2018 shows the winter scenery at Liushuwan scenic spot in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/He Jinghua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 8, 2018 shows the winter scenery at Liushuwan scenic spot in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/He Jinghua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 8, 2018 shows the winter scenery at Liushuwan scenic spot in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/He Jinghua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 8, 2018 shows the winter scenery at Liushuwan scenic spot in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/He Jinghua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 8, 2018 shows the winter scenery at Liushuwan scenic spot in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/He Jinghua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 8, 2018 shows the winter scenery at Liushuwan scenic spot in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/He Jinghua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 8, 2018 shows the winter scenery at Liushuwan scenic spot in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/He Jinghua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 8, 2018 shows the winter scenery at Liushuwan scenic spot in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/He Jinghua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus