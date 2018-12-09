In pics: persimmons hang on trees in snow-hit village in Hubei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/9 9:51:16

Photo taken on Dec. 8, 2018 shows a persimmon tree in snow in Fenshuiling Village of Baokang County, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Tao)


 

Photo taken on Dec. 8, 2018 shows persimmons hanging on a tree in snow-hit Fenshuiling Village of Baokang County, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Tao)


 

Posted in: CHINA
