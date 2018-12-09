2018 SantaCon held in New York

Revelers dressed as Santa Claus take part in the 2018 SantaCon in New York, the United States, Dec. 8, 2018. Dressed as Santa Claus or in festive costumes, hundreds of People participated in the 2018 SantaCon on Saturday, enjoying the Christmas atmosphere and raising money for charity. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Revelers pose for photos during the 2018 SantaCon in New York, the United States, Dec. 8, 2018. Dressed as Santa Claus or in festive costumes, hundreds of People participated in the 2018 SantaCon on Saturday, enjoying the Christmas atmosphere and raising money for charity. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Revelers dressed as Santa Claus take part in the 2018 SantaCon in New York, the United States, Dec. 8, 2018. Dressed as Santa Claus or in festive costumes, hundreds of People participated in the 2018 SantaCon on Saturday, enjoying the Christmas atmosphere and raising money for charity. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Revelers pose for photos during the 2018 SantaCon in New York, the United States, Dec. 8, 2018. Dressed as Santa Claus or in festive costumes, hundreds of People participated in the 2018 SantaCon on Saturday, enjoying the Christmas atmosphere and raising money for charity. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Revelers take part in the 2018 SantaCon in New York, the United States, Dec. 8, 2018. Dressed as Santa Claus or in festive costumes, hundreds of People participated in the 2018 SantaCon on Saturday, enjoying the Christmas atmosphere and raising money for charity. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A reveler dressed as Santa Claus takes part in the 2018 SantaCon in New York, the United States, Dec. 8, 2018. Dressed as Santa Claus or in festive costumes, hundreds of People participated in the 2018 SantaCon on Saturday, enjoying the Christmas atmosphere and raising money for charity. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

An inflatable Santa Claus is seen during the 2018 SantaCon in New York, the United States, Dec. 8, 2018. Dressed as Santa Claus or in festive costumes, hundreds of People participated in the 2018 SantaCon on Saturday, enjoying the Christmas atmosphere and raising money for charity. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Revelers take part in the 2018 SantaCon in New York, the United States, Dec. 8, 2018. Dressed as Santa Claus or in festive costumes, hundreds of People participated in the 2018 SantaCon on Saturday, enjoying the Christmas atmosphere and raising money for charity. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Revelers take part in the 2018 SantaCon in New York, the United States, Dec. 8, 2018. Dressed as Santa Claus or in festive costumes, hundreds of People participated in the 2018 SantaCon on Saturday, enjoying the Christmas atmosphere and raising money for charity. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)