China's vice minister of foreign affairs Le Yucheng summoned the Canadian Ambassador to China and lodged solemn representations and strong protest against the detention of a senior #Huawei executive.

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2018/12/9 10:11:39

China's vice minister of foreign affairs Le Yucheng summoned the Canadian Ambassador to China and lodged solemn representations and strong protest against the detention of a senior #Huawei executive.