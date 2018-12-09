450 detained in Brussels after police clash with "yellow vest" protesters

Source: Published: 2018/12/9 10:29:14

Protesters of the "yellow vests" clash with police during a demonstration in downtown Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)


 

Police arrest a protester of the "yellow vests" during a demonstration in downtown Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)


 

A protester of the "yellow vests" confronts police force during a demonstration in downtown Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)


 

Two protesters of the "yellow vests" break through police guard lines during a demonstration in downtown Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)


 

