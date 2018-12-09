Documentary on China's reform, opening-up to air Tuesday

"The Only Path", an in-depth eight-episode political documentary about China's 40-year reform and opening-up, will be aired on China Central Television (CCTV) at prime time starting Tuesday.
According to the documentary, reform and opening-up has been a path China has taken to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics, a concept that is built upon long-term efforts made by the Communist Party of China (CPC) and untold trials and tribulations made by the Chinese people toward success under the leadership of the CPC.
The documentary explicitly reveals that reform and opening-up has been the key to achieving the country's two centenary goals and realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.
The documentary was co-produced by eight organizations including Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, National Development and Reform Commission
, Xinhua News Agency.