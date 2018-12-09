Police detain 10 for illegal rallies in name of ‘military veterans’

East China police have detained 10 people for staging illegal demonstration and violently assaulting police in the name of "military veterans."



The suspects were placed under "criminal coercive measures" for attacking police, obstructing officials on duty, intentional injury and disturbing the order of public places.



From October 4 to 7, a small group of people, who claimed to be "retired soldiers," gathered in Pingdu, East China's Shandong Province. The group staged an illegal march, demonstration and sit-in. A few people in the group carried out serious crimes such as violently assaulting the police and smashing vehicles, which injured 34 people and caused damage of over 8.2 million yuan ($1.2 million), disrupting the social order, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.



An investigation revealed that from September 30, several Pingdu locals planned an illegal petition to Beijing during the National Day Holiday in the name of "travel." When their plan was stopped by the local government, the organizers said they were beaten by the authorities for soliciting wider support.



People started to gather at a square in Pingdu and by noon of October 6, the number had reached 300, including people from Shandong, as well as Anhui, Jiangsu, Henan, Hebei, and Liaoning provinces. Some 105 sticks and 16 powder extinguishers were brought to the square by Pingdu locals.



Violent attacks on the police erupted when a new group of people arrived at the square were dissuaded by the police on October 6 afternoon.



Some 60 people sprayed powder and hit the police with sticks and stones, which injured 34 police officials and civilians. The 11-minute attack also destroyed one police bus and three non-police vehicles.



The violence forced 104 shopping malls, supermarkets, and stores to close down. A total of 960 buses from 11 lines had to adjust their operations.



Ten people who organized the event, staged the violent attacks and provided the weapons were charged for criminal acts after the investigation.

