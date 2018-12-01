China should deepen economic ties with BRICS countries amid global uncertainty: NDB vice president

China should deepen its economic ties with BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries and continue to open up its financial market to serve as a cushion against rising global uncertainty especially the trade war with the US, Leslie Maasdorp, vice president and chief financial officer of the New Development Bank (NDB), told the Global Times over the weekend.

The BRICS countries have been very focused on deepening their collaboration in recent years and as each BRICS nation has unique comparative advantages, this cooperation is going to continue, Leslie said, speaking on the sidelines of the 7th Sanya Forum themed "China's reform and opening-up in a changing world" in Sanya, South China's Hainan Province.

The NDB is a multilateral development bank set up by the BRICS group of major emerging economics in 2014, with a focus on financing infrastructure development in emerging markets and developing countries.

"There are a lot of ways in which other BRICS countries can collaborate with China. For example, India excels in high-tech. South Africa has a strong commodity-based economy and a strong agriculture industry like wines, fruit and avocados. China is a potential market for these goods, and African companies are already looking much more aggressively into China," Leslie said. He is also representing South Africa as the vice president of NDB.

And the NDB, with its financing focus on clean energy and infrastructure, could also play a role in bringing closer cooperation in such sectors, according to Leslie.

China has been the largest trading partner of South Africa for nine consecutive years, with the bilateral trade volume reaching $39.17 billion in 2017, up 14.8 percent year on year, customs data shows. China has been the largest trading partner of Russia for eight consecutive years, and it is also the main trading partner of India and Brazil.

Considering the negative impact resulting from the China-US trade frictions, Leslie also suggested that China open up more of its financial markets, like financial services, insurance and bond and asset management to boost the economy and prepare for the next stage of qualitative growth.

"If the Chinese market is open to international competition, [the country] can have more capital inflows to further stimulate growth in China," he said, while also taking note of China's shift to a consumption-driven economy, which he said is supported by the large number of people in the middle class and bodes well for its economy in the next decade.

Regarding the NDB's future fundraising plans, Leslie said the multilateral financial institution is registering a 10-billion-yuan ($1.45 billion) Panda bond (issued in the yuan) program over the next two years, and will make the first issue under the program in the first quarter of 2019.

Despite some recent fluctuations in the yuan against the US dollar since trade tensions ramped up, the Shanghai-based institution will continue to raise funds in yuan because "we believe China has deep and liquid capital markets," Leslie said.

Currency fluctuations in emerging markets are cyclical and a natural part of the business cycle, he added. "Emerging markets like China have fundamentally been transformed. They're now the largest contributor to global growth, and most of the foreign exchange reserves reside in emerging markets."

The NBD has so far provided loans to several infrastructure projects in China, including an offshore wind project in East China's Fujian Province and a solar photovoltaic project in Shanghai.



