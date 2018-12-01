China’s consumer inflation up 2.2% in November, pork prices in decline

China's consumer inflation held steady in November with pork prices continuing to decline despite the African swine fever (ASF) epidemic, data showed on Sunday.

The consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 2.2 percent year on year in November, down from 2.5 percent in October, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Food prices climbed 2.5 percent year on year, contributing to a 0.49-percentage-point increase in the overall CPI growth, the bureau said.

As pork prices are heavily weighted in the CPI, the fluctuations in the price since the first case of ASF was discovered in China in August have caused market concerns.

However, the NBS said the price of pork continued to slump in November, down 1.1 percent year on year, and the decline narrowed for the sixth consecutive month.

On a monthly basis, the CPI dipped 0.3 percentage points from October.

In the January to November period, the CPI gained 2.1 percent on the previous year, well below the government's target ceiling of 3 percent for 2018, data from the NBS showed.

Sunday's data also showed the producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, rose 2.7 percent year on year in November, with the rate having declined for five consecutive months.