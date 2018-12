Five missing after cargo vessel capsizes on Yangtze River

Rescuers are searching for five crew members who went missing after their freighter capsized in a section of the Yangtze River near Wanzhou, Chongqing Municipality, Saturday evening.



The accident occurred at about 7 p.m. Saturday. The Yangtze Waterway Bureau and the municipal maritime safety department have sent a team to site of the accident to help with the search and rescue efforts.



Cause of the accident is under investigation.