China's raw material industry generated aggregate profits of 190.04 billion yuan ($27.68 billion) in October, up 18.6 percent from the previous month, continuing the momentum of solid expansion, official data showed.Metallurgy and non-ferrous metals reported a profit of 52.19 billion yuan and 13.08 billion yuan respectively, up 11.1 percent and 39.9 percent from the previous month, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology