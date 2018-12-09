Making headlines

New loans, money supply



The People's Bank of China (PBC), the country's central bank, is to announce figures for new loans and M2 money supply in November on Monday.



M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, rose 8 percent year-on-year to 179.56 trillion yuan ($26.12 trillion) as of the end of October, figures from the PBC showed.



Chinese banks extended 697 billion yuan in net new yuan loans in October.

Economic figures for Nov



The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is set to release data on China's industrial output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment for November on Friday.



In October, China's value-added industrial output rose 5.9 percent year-on-year, up 0.1 percentage point from September's rate. In the first 10 months of the year, industrial output rose 6.4 percent, flat with that for the first nine months, according to the NBS.

Urban housing prices



The NBS will release its monthly survey of home prices in 70 major cities for November on Saturday.



Home prices in major Chinese cities remained stable in October. New commercial home prices in four first-tier cities - Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou - remain flat compared with a month earlier.



New and existing home prices in 31 second-tier cities increased at a slower pace from the previous month, the NBS statistics showed.





