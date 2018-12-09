CFM International 'confident' in Chinese market despite trade war

Gael Meheust, president and CEO of CFM International Photo: Courtesy of CFM International





A senior executive from aviation engine producer CFM International, which supplies China's domestic C919 aircraft, said the Sino-US trade war has not affected CFM's business and the company remains optimistic about the Chinese market.



Gael Meheust, president and CEO of CFM International, made the comment in a recent interview with the Global Times.



CFM International is a 50-50 joint venture of GE Aviation of the US and France's Safran Aircraft Engines.



GE and Safran have together invested $1 billion and built eight engine manufacturing plants around the world over the past decade to meet fast-growing demand.



"At least at present, there is no direct impact on CFM International, as CFM itself is not directly sourced in China. Its purchases in China are achieved through its two parent companies," he said.



China is a strategic market for CFM International, and its air transport volume will reach 1.3 billion passengers annually from 2014 to 2024. China will surpass the US to become the world's largest aviation market by 2024, he added.



In December 2009, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) chose LEAP engines to power the single-aisle passenger jet C919.



The C919 aircraft has finished several test flights, and it is expected to enter commercial service in 2021.



When asked about cooperation with COMAC, he said so far it has been relatively smooth, and the company has not seen any specific problems compared with other aircraft manufacturers.



"We have a big team in Shanghai, and the team is working with COMAC to find problems and solve problems together," he said.



He said there are more than 20 percent of the fleets with CFM engines used in China, and there are 17 carriers in China operating planes with more than 200 LEAP engines, adding there are more than 4,000 engines on order from China.



China has so far ordered 8,500 CFM engines in total, and there are still 4,500 CFM engines now in services.





