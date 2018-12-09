Police detain 10 for illegal rallies in the name of 'military veterans' in Pingdu in October

East China police have detained 10 people for staging illegal demonstration and violently assaulting police in the name of "military veterans" in Pingdu, East China's Shandong Province in October.



"An extremely small number" of people carried out serious crimes such as violently assaulting the police and smashing vehicles, which injured 34 people and caused damage of more than 8.2 million yuan ($1.2 million), disrupting the social order, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.



The violence in Pingdu happened after a small group of people, who claimed to be "retired soldiers," gathered in Pingdu and staged an illegal march, demonstration and sit-in from October 4 to 7.



Ten people who played major roles in organizing the event, staging the violent attacks and providing the weapons were charged for criminal acts after investigations. Some of the suspects have criminal records for drug abuse, theft and insurance fraud.



The investigation revealed that from September 30 to October 4, several Pingdu locals planned to go to Beijing and petition in the name of "travel" during the National Day holidays. They spread the information through phone calls and WeChat groups to attract more people.



When their plan was stopped by the local government, the organizers spread rumors that they were beaten by the authorities to solicit wider support. One suspect fabricated a video of two organizers going to a hospital after being wounded by authorities, and spread it on WeChat.



People started to gather at a square in Pingdu on October 5 and by noon of the next day, the number had reached 300, including people from Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Henan, Hebei, and Liaoning provinces. The same day, several Pingdu locals brought 105 sticks and 16 powder fire extinguishers to the square.



Violent attacks on the police erupted when a new group of more than 30 people at the square were dissuaded by the police on October 6 afternoon.



Dozens of people then sprayed powder at the police. After breaking bus windows with sticks, they sprayed the inside of the bus and hit police with sticks and stones. The 11-minute attack injured 34 police officials and civilians and destroyed four vehicles, including one police bus.



The violence also forced 104 shopping malls, supermarkets and stores to close down.



Organized and premeditated violence in the name of veterans will not be tolerated. Such activities have seriously hampered the image of veterans who have greatly contributed to the country, the People's Daily said on Sunday.



The Ministry of Veterans Affairs on Sunday also issued a notice requiring local governments to carefully handle petitions to prevent veterans from bypassing local authorities to provincial capitals and Beijing. On unreasonable demands, authorities should promote relevant policies and provide an explanation.



Global Times