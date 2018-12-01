Xiaomi’s new products for US

Three new Xiaomi products will become available in the US market, the Chinese electronics company announced on Friday at its inaugural US Mi fan event in New York City.



The Mi Wireless Charging Pad, Mi Robot Builder Rover and Mi Home Security Camera 360 degree 1080P will enter the US market soon, but the pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed.



The two-day event, themed "Meet Mi in the Box," also showcased Xiaomi's popular smartphones, including the coveted Mi Mix 3, the Android smartphone Mi A2, Xiaomi's flagship Mi 8 and the Pocophone F1.





