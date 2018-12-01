CATL subsidiary in Detroit

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), a leading lithium-ion battery maker for electric vehicles (EVs) and supplier of energy storage facilities, has opened its first subsidiary in North America.



It is located in Detroit in the US state of Michigan.



The subsidiary, named Contemporary Amperex Technology USA Inc and unveiled Thursday, will mainly focus on sales, service and testing of batteries, a source with the company said on Friday.



No research and development business is involved in the new facility, according to the source.





