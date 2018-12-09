East China ‘morality class’ for teenage girls sparks outrage

A woman in Chinese traditional female style confesses her misconduct in a video that was played for students during the summer camp. Photo: A screenshot of Pear Video

Gender experts and major media platforms criticized a "female morality class" for teenage girls in East China that said women who change boyfriends would hurt their hands and feet and that women were inferior to men.In a widely circulated video posted by Pear Video on Saturday, a family summer camp in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province allegedly teaches students, most of whom are under 18 years old, moral principles that women should obey.According to the video, the underage students were voluntarily sent to the camp by their parents. Forty-four of the 56 teenagers were girls."This class in the name of spreading traditional culture will harm underage girls, which gradually weakens their personal will," Ke Qianting, a researcher on feminism and professor at Sun Yat-sen University, told the Global Times on Sunday.A class instructor claimed that women cannot fight back and never seek a divorce regardless of what happens in their marriage."Obedience is foremost for the female's survival," the instructor said.A woman in traditional Chinese female clothes confessed in a video that was shown to students, saying that "wearing flashy make-up and revealing clothes makes people abuse or rape me."The video shows that the Wenzhou camp is connected to a former female morality school in Fushun, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, as the teaching materials used were from the school.The video sparked outrage on Chinese social media, with some asking why morality classes could not be eliminated.The People's Daily called for a ban of the classes on its Weibo account. "Why does this ignorant class still exist? It is due to a lack of regulation."