Beijing should deepen BRICS ties amid global uncertainty: NDB

China should deepen its economic ties with other members of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and continue to open up its financial market to serve as a cushion against rising global uncertainty amid the trade war with the US, Leslie Maasdorp, vice president and chief financial officer of the New Development Bank (NDB), told the Global Times over the weekend.



The BRICS nations have been focused on deepening their collaboration in recent years and as each of them has unique comparative advantages, this cooperation is going to continue, Leslie said, speaking on the sidelines of the 7th Sanya Forum themed "China's Reform and Opening-up in a Changing World" in Sanya, South China's Hainan Province.



The NDB is a multilateral development bank set up by the BRICS group in 2014, with a focus on financing infrastructure development in emerging markets and developing countries.



"There are a lot of ways in which other BRICS countries can collaborate with China. For example, India excels in high-technology. South Africa has a strong commodity-based economy and a strong agriculture industry producing such items as wine, fruit and avocados. China is a potential market for these goods, and South African companies are already looking much more aggressively into China," Leslie said. He is also representing South Africa as the vice president of NDB.



The lender, with its financing focus on clean energy and infrastructure, could also play a role in achieving closer cooperation in such sectors, according to Leslie.



China has been the largest trading partner of South Africa for nine consecutive years, with bilateral trade reaching $39.17 billion in 2017, up 14.8 percent year-on-year, customs figures show. China has been the largest trading partner of Russia for eight consecutive years, and it is also the main trading partner of India and Brazil.



Considering the negative impact of China-US trade friction, Leslie also suggested that China open up more of its financial markets, like financial services, insurance, bonds and asset management to boost the economy and prepare for the next stage of qualitative growth.



"If the Chinese market is open to international competition, [the country] can have more capital inflows to further stimulate growth," he said. He also noted China's shift to a consumption-driven economy, which he said is supported by a large middle class. This bodes well for its economy in the next decade, he added.



Regarding the lender's fundraising plans, Leslie said the NDB has a two-year plan to raise 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) in Panda bonds, which are overseas issues denominated in yuan. Issues will start in the first quarter of 2019.



Despite some recent fluctuations in the yuan against the US dollar since trade tensions flared up, the Shanghai-based institution will continue to raise funds in yuan because "we believe China has deep and liquid capital markets," Leslie said.



Currency fluctuations in emerging markets are cyclical and a natural part of the business cycle, he added. "Emerging markets like China have fundamentally been transformed. They're now the largest contributor to global growth, and most of the foreign exchange reserves reside in emerging markets."



The NBD has provided loans to several infrastructure projects in China, including an offshore wind turbine project in East China's Fujian Province.