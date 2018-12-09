Manchester City stumble at Chelsea

Chelsea defender David Luiz (left) celebrates with teammate Ross Barkley after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in London on Saturday. Photo: VCG

Chelsea inflicted champions Manchester City's first Premier League defeat of the season with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge that allowed Liverpool to go top of the table on Saturday.N'Golo Kante and David Luiz were on target for Maurizio Sarri's men as City paid for failing to take advantage of their first-half dominance.Liverpool now lead City by a point ­after Mohamed Salah's hat trick secured an impressive 4-0 win at Bournemouth.City had looked imperious in recent weeks, winning their previous seven Premier League games, and started in the same vein. However, Pep Guardiola's men missed the injured Sergio Aguero up front as Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane wasted early chances.Chelsea had barely been in the City half before taking the lead approaching the break, when Eden Hazard teed up Kante to fire into the roof of the net.However, it was the hosts who enjoyed the better of the second period and sealed a huge victory 12 minutes from time when Luiz's looping header from Hazard's corner dipped in via the crossbar.Salah had been rested from the start for Wednesday's 3-1 win at Burnley that kept Jurgen Klopp's men on City's coattails, and the Egyptian looked to have benefited from a break as he looked more like the player who netted 44 goals in an incredible debut season at Anfield.The visitors were slightly fortunate to take the lead on 25 minutes when ­Asmir Begovic fumbled Roberto Firmino's long-range shot and Salah's follow-up effort was allowed to stand despite him appearing to be marginally offside.Salah made the game safe by showing determination to stay on his feet despite being fouled before finding the bottom corner early in the second half.Steve Cook's own goal then made it 3-0 before Salah sealed his hat trick by remaining remarkably cool to dribble past Begovic twice before prodding home.Manchester United ended a four-game winless run in the league with a comfortable victory over bottom club Fulham. Jose Mourinho left Paul ­Pogba on the bench again as he rang the changes, and three of those brought in - Ashley Young, Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku - scored in the first half.Aboubakar Kamara's penalty pulled a goal back for Fulham, but any hope of a fightback from the visitors was ended by a red card for Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Marcus Rashford added a fourth for the hosts.