It's not easy to replace a managerial legend at a big club as David Moyes could attest. However, Arsenal's Unai Emery has done exactly that and made it look simple.



Having lost the first two league games under Emery this season, Arsenal have since gone on to win or draw 21 straight games in all competitions. Arsenal found things a little tough against Huddersfield on Saturday but still ground out a 1-0 win, putting a cap on an eventful week that started with a stunning 4-2 win over fierce rivals Spurs as well as a 2-2 midweek draw with old foes Manchester United at Old Trafford. Arsenal have already qualified for the first knockout round of the Europa League with a game to spare.



This is much better than anyone could have imagined when Arsene Wenger stepped down at the end of the 2017-18 season after 20 years at the helm of Arsenal. Thoughts of Manchester United after Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 and the struggles of poor David Moyes and ensuing United managers surfaced among many fans and observers.



A multiple cup winner with Sevilla and PSG, whom he also won the French league with, Emery is not a lightweight. At Arsenal, right from the start, he has not been afraid to make his mark. He has shown tactical acumen, shifting formations and making early substitutions when necessary, and benching stars like Mesut Ozil at times. During games, he is constantly gesturing and calling out instructions to his players, providing firm in-game management that was noticeably absent ­under predecessor Wenger.



There are a few major differences between the respective situation for Emery and Moyes. Whereas Manchester United had just won the league under Ferguson in his final season, Arsenal finished sixth in Wenger's last season. The Gunners had had a torrid season where they only won four away games and stadium attendances had drastically gone down as fans showed their dissatisfaction. And while Moyes inherited an unbalanced squad that was filled with tired veterans, Emery took over an Arsenal team with a mix of young up-and-coming players like Hector Bellerin and stars like Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette.



Of course, some credit must also go to Wenger. As journalists have pointed out, many of Arsenal's starters were given league debuts by Wenger. Young players like Alex Iwobi, Rob Holding and Bellerin were all bought or developed under Wenger, and are set to be key members of Arsenal going forward. Also, the fiscal prudence overseen by Wenger meant that Arsenal are in good financial shape while having long paid off the debt on their Emirates Stadium in 2014.



If Emery keeps this up, Arsenal could be in for a bright new era.



The author is a Hong Kong-based freelance writer.