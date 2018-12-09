China's SW province to enhance trade cooperation with B&R countries

Southwestern China's Guizhou Province vows to enhance trade cooperation with countries along the Belt and Road
with a total turnover expected to reach 1.5 billion US dollars in economic and technological cooperation by 2020, according to an action plan released by the provincial government.
The plan shows that more cooperation will be carried out in the manufacturing industry and overseas engineering projects.
Companies in Guizhou are expected to adopt a branding strategy when expanding business opportunities abroad, especially in southeast Asia, central and eastern Europe, and Africa, according to the plan.
Guizhou Province will also set up distribution centers in countries including Vietnam and Myanmar to sell more agricultural products from the province.