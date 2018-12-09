Qatari state minister arrives in Riyadh to attend GCC summit

Qatari State Minister for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi arrived in Riyadh on Sunday for the one-day Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



Heading a government delegation, Al-Muraikhi was received by his Saudi counterpart Nizar bin Obaid Madani, SPA said.



The 39th session of the GCC Supreme Council, an annual gathering of leaders from the six member states, is expected to focus on security issues, including the Yemeni war and Iran's activities, as well as latest regional and international political developments.

