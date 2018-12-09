Macron tells Trump not to interfere in domestic affairs: FM

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/9 23:03:12





"I say to Donald Trump and the President of the Republic also told him: we do not take part in American debates, let us live our life of nation," Le Drian told RTL radio, Le Monde newspaper and LCI.



Commenting on "Yellow Vests" protests, some of which turned violent, Trump on Saturday tweeted "Very sad day and night in Paris."



"Maybe it's time to end the ridiculous and extremely expensive



Earlier this week, Trump, via a series of tweets, had mocked Macron over retreating on a fuel tax plan with which he targets to protect environment and speed moves to fight global warming.



In recent television interview, the French president stressed "I do not do policy or diplomacy via tweets, comments," in response to Trump's tweets last month in which he mocked Macron for falling approval ratings and criticized his recipe for Europe's defense cooperation and global trade.



"... I will not have a debate with the president of the United States through tweets, " he said.

