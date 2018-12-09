Saudi king asserts dedication to defend Arab, Islamic causes at GCC summit

King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, asserted on Sunday the dedication of his country to continue defending the Arab and Islamic causes in the international level, Saudi Press Agency reported.



He said that Palestine would continue to be the top cause for Saudi Arabia as it strives for the legislative rights of Palestinians, including an independent state with the East Jerusalem as its capital.



He addressed at the 39th meeting of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), calling on the international community to take up its responsibility to protect Palestinians from the aggressive practices of Israel that are provocative to Arabs, Muslims and peace lovers.



The Saudi leader accused Iran of interfering in the internal affairs of regional countries, urging for unity to protect the Gulf achievements.



He also revealed that Oman will hold the next 40th summit.



Kuwait was the last country to host the summit in December 2017, in which the leaders affirmed dedication to reinforce the role of the council in safeguarding the regional achievements and meeting the inspirations of citizens.



The GCC comprises Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar.

