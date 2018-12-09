China sends naval fleet on escort mission to Gulf of Aden

The 31st fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has left the port of Zhanjiang in South China for the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia to escort civilian ships.



Composed of a landing vessel, a missile frigate and a supply ship, the fleet set off on Sunday morning from the Guangdong Province coastal city.



The fleet includes 700 officers and soldiers, dozens of special operation soldiers and three helicopters.



The Chinese navy began carrying out escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia in December 2008.



Over the last 10 years, the PLA Navy has rescued or aided more than 60 Chinese and foreign ships.



The PLA Navy has also escorted 6,595 ships and sent out 26,000 officers and soldiers.



In 2011, the navy evacuated Chinese nationals from Libya and from Yemen in 2015.





