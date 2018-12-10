Couple's succulent plant business yields benefits in China's Hebei

Zhang Qianqian (L) and her husband Gao Yuhang takes care of their succulent plants at a greenhouse in Gu'an County of north China's Hebei Province on Dec. 9, 2018. Zhang Qianqian and her husband Gao Yuhang resigned their jobs and started cultivating succulent plants in 2014. After 4 years' development, their garden has introduced more than 200 kinds of succulent plants and yields benefits through on-line and off-line sale. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Gao Yuhang takes care of his succulent plants at a greenhouse in Gu'an County of north China's Hebei Province on Dec. 9, 2018. Gao Yuhang and his wife Zhang Qianqian resigned their jobs and started cultivating succulent plants in 2014. After 4 years' development, their garden has introduced more than 200 kinds of succulent plants and yields benefits through on-line and off-line sale. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Zhang Qianqian takes care of her succulent plants at a greenhouse in Gu'an County of north China's Hebei Province on Dec. 9, 2018. Zhang Qianqian and her husband Gao Yuhang resigned their jobs and started cultivating succulent plants in 2014. After 4 years' development, their garden has introduced more than 200 kinds of succulent plants and yields benefits through on-line and off-line sale. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)