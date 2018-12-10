Sunset scenery of Mount Qomolangma in China's Tibet

Photo taken on Dec. 8, 2018 shows the sunset scenery of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

