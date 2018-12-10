Free State Flower Festival held in South Africa

A flower floats parade is held along the road in Free State province of South Africa, Dec. 8, 2018. The annual Free State Flower Festival was held here on Saturday, during which floats decorated with 200,000 plus flowers paraded along the road with dancers and attracted lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

A flower floats parade is held along the road in Free State province of South Africa, Dec. 8, 2018. The annual Free State Flower Festival was held here on Saturday, during which floats decorated with 200,000 plus flowers paraded along the road with dancers and attracted lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Dancers perform along the road during a flower floats parade in Free State province of South Africa, Dec. 8, 2018. The annual Free State Flower Festival was held here on Saturday, during which floats decorated with 200,000 plus flowers paraded along the road with dancers and attracted lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

People watch a flower floats parade along the road in Free State province of South Africa, Dec. 8, 2018. The annual Free State Flower Festival was held here on Saturday, during which floats decorated with 200,000 plus flowers paraded along the road with dancers and attracted lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Visitors dressed up watch a flower floats parade along the road in Free State province of South Africa, Dec. 8, 2018. The annual Free State Flower Festival was held here on Saturday, during which floats decorated with 200,000 plus flowers paraded along the road with dancers and attracted lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

A performer interacts with visitors during a flower floats parade in Free State province of South Africa, Dec. 8, 2018. The annual Free State Flower Festival was held here on Saturday, during which floats decorated with 200,000 plus flowers paraded along the road with dancers and attracted lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Dancers perform along the road during a flower floats parade in Free State province of South Africa, Dec. 8, 2018. The annual Free State Flower Festival was held here on Saturday, during which floats decorated with 200,000 plus flowers paraded along the road with dancers and attracted lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

