3 terrorists killed in gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Bullet shells are seen near the site of a gunfight at Mujgund area on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, on Dec. 9, 2018. At least three terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir, local media reported on Sunday. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)
Indian soldiers stand guard near the site of a gunfight at Mujgund area on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, on Dec. 9, 2018. At least three terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir, local media reported on Sunday. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)
Indian soldiers walk towards their vehicles after a gunfight at Mujgund area on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, on Dec. 9, 2018. At least three terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir, local media reported on Sunday. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)
Indian soldiers are seen on their way back to base camp after a gunfight at Mujgund area on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, on Dec. 9, 2018. At least three terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir, local media reported on Sunday. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)