3 terrorists killed in gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Indian soldiers are seen on their way back to base camp after a gunfight at Mujgund area on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, on Dec. 9, 2018. At least three terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir, local media reported on Sunday. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

At least three terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir, local media reported on Sunday. The gunfight lasted over 18 hours.Those among the terrorists eliminated was a 14-year-old boy who had been missing from his house for past a couple of weeks.A couple of Indian security personnel were also injured in the gunfight which began on Saturday and continued overnight.According to the media reports, on the basis of intelligence inputs that terrorists were hiding in a particular area in the outskirts of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir. A cordon and search operation was launched near the Srinagar-Bandipora road in Mujgund area on Saturday evening. Then the hiding terrorists started firing on the Indian security forces soon.The security personnel fired in retaliation and eliminated the terrorists. Six houses were damaged in the gunbattle.The slain terrorists are yet to be identified as to which organization they belonged to. Further details are awaited.