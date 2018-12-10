Santa Express departs from Western Railway Station in Budapest, Hungary

The Santa Express is seen at the Western Railway Station in Budapest, Hungary on Dec. 8, 2018. The Santa Express is a special train service running between Western Railway Station and Hungarian Railway History Park in Budapest from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)

