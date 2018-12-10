Handicraftsman makes masks of Nuo Opera in Enshi City, China's Hubei

A handicraftsman paints a mask of Nuo Opera in Enshi City of Tujia-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Enshi, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 9, 2018. Nuo Opera, performed with distinguishing masks, is an ancient folk drama which is still popular in some parts of China. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

A handicraftsman checks the unfinished masks of Nuo Opera in Enshi City of Tujia-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Enshi, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 9, 2018. Nuo Opera, performed with distinguishing masks, is an ancient folk drama which is still popular in some parts of China. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

A handicraftsman checks the unfinished masks of Nuo Opera in Enshi City of Tujia-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Enshi, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 9, 2018. Nuo Opera, performed with distinguishing masks, is an ancient folk drama which is still popular in some parts of China. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

A handicraftsman paints a mask of Nuo Opera in Enshi City of Tujia-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Enshi, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 9, 2018. Nuo Opera, performed with distinguishing masks, is an ancient folk drama which is still popular in some parts of China. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

A handicraftsman shows the models of masks of Nuo Opera in Enshi City of Tujia-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Enshi, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 9, 2018. Nuo Opera, performed with distinguishing masks, is an ancient folk drama which is still popular in some parts of China. (Xinhua/Song Wen)