Kiphorir leads Kenyans to first 17 places in Singapore marathon

Kenyans finished in the first 17 spots of the men's Singapore marathon - with winner Joshua Kipkorir completing the race about half an hour quicker than the fastest non-Kenyan.



Kipkorir, 24, finished Sunday's race in 2 hours, 12 minutes and 20 seconds, the second-fastest time in the event's history, according to organizers.



Felix Kirwa was second, a minute behind Kipkorir, while Andrew Kimtai was third.



The fastest non-Kenyan was Singaporean runner Soh Rui Yong, with a time of 2 hours, 41 minutes and 49 seconds.



Kenyan runners also dominated the women's event, bagging the top five spots.



The astonishing results underlined the dominance of ­Kenyans in marathons, with even Singapore's tropical heat and humidity proving no barrier to success for runners who typically train at high altitudes.



Last week Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge - who has been acclaimed as the greatest marathon runner of the modern era - won the International Association of Athletics Federations men's 2018 award.



He has dominated marathon racing since making his debut in Hamburg, Germany in 2013. The Olympic champion set a new marathon world record in Berlin, Germany in September with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute and 39 seconds.



