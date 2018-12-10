Tianqi lithium deal in Chile

The chief executive of China's Tianqi Lithium Corp said she believes investing in Chile's lithium miner SQM will bring "long-term benefits" for both companies, despite strict conditions set for its involvement by local anti-trust regulators.



Vivian Wu told Chilean newspaper La Tercera on Sunday that Tianqi was looking at other potential investments in Chile as part of its aim to "solidify" its position in the new-energy resources market.



Last week, Tianqi bought a 23.77 percent share in SQM from Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien for $4.1 billion.