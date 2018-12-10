Grand Award winners named

The results of the fifth China Grand Award for Industry competition were announced over the weekend, with 12 Chinese enterprises and 11 projects named winners.



The awards honor industrial enterprises and projects acting as role models in entrepreneurship, independent innovation and globalization in China's reform and opening-up, said Li Yizhong, chairman of the China Federation of Industrial Economics.



This year's winners include China Nuclear Power Engineering Co and Trina Solar, as well as 11 projects represented by the Fuxing bullet trains and the Fengyun meteorological satellites.



