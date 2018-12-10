Nation launches 3-year anti-endemic disease drive for poverty alleviation

China has launched a three-year campaign to prevent and cure endemic diseases between 2018 and 2020, according to an action plan released by the National Health Commission (NHC) and nine other agencies.



By the end of 2020, China hopes to eradicate iodine deficiency, bring an end to fluorine and arsenic poisoning caused by coal burning, Kaschin-Beck disease and Keshan disease, the NHC said.



It will seek to control diseases such as poisoning caused by fluorine and arsenic-laden drinking water, endemic fluorine poisoning caused by tea-drinking, and water-borne iodine excess. Schistosomiasis will be brought under control and eliminated, the plan said.



As an important part of China's poverty alleviation efforts, the campaign aligns its target with the national goal to eradicate absolute poverty by 2020 and requires that all current endemic disease patients and advanced-stage schistosomiasis patients receive effective treatment, said the NHC.



Measures such as improving nutritional and housing conditions will be taken to meet the goal, the NHC announced.



The plan also includes a timetable for the prevention and cure of endemic diseases and requires comprehensive measures and funding from central and local authorities.



Progress controlling endemic diseases will be an important index in assessing the work of local governments.



As of 2018, 94.2 percent of China's counties have gotten rid of iodine deficiency, and Keshan disease is under control in 94.2 percent of the counties where it was once prevalent, while 95.4 percent of the counties once troubled by Kaschin-Beck disease are now free from it.



Xinhua

