Shenzhen airport starts credit-based security check

Shenzhen airport in Guangdong Province has introduced a new security check, the first in China, providing a "green" channel for passengers with good credit, which is designed to speed up the process.



The system's big data technology will gather passengers' safety credit performance, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.



As part of the Civil Aviation Administration of China's reform to improve the service, Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport classifies and diverts passengers to two different security checks by identifying them at the domestic boarding gates based on their past safety credit.



An airport officer was quoted in a southcn.com Monday report as saying that passengers identified with good safety credit will enter the "green" channel, which can save them waiting and security check time.



Actions such as deliberately disseminating false safety information, possessing a fake identity or seat occupancy will lead to deductions in credit points, according to a document released by the National Development and Reform Committee in March.



The security check system was previously piloted at the Shenzhen airport from May when nearly 100,000 passengers experienced the streamlined service.



More than 45 million passengers used the Shenzhen Bao'an airport in 2017.



Chinese government in August said that it would carry out big data mining, expand credit service application scenarios and provide diversified and customized credit products to government departments, companies, social organizations and individuals.



Global Times





