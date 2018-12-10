Palace Museum offers popular 6-color lipsticks

The lipstick product of one color draws inspiration from a precious ceramic bottle collected by the Palace Museum. Photo: screenshot of purchase page of the Palace Museum's Wechat official account

The Palace Museum in Beijing launched a set of 6-color lipsticks as its first makeup product on Sunday, which is so popular that three colors were sold out in one day.An article published on its Wechat account on Monday said the Palace Museum has tied up with Bloomage Biotechnology Corporation Limited, which specializes in hyaluronic acid technology used for skin care products, to design and produce the lipstick.Each lipstick sells for 199 yuan ($29). Over 1,000 products were sold after one night.A customer surnamed Liu reserved one lipstick with the Langyao Red color as soon the items were made available online. "The colors of the lipsticks are so beautiful and attractive since they have traditional Chinese cultural meaning," Liu told the Global Times on Monday."I think the lipstick also has a high collectible value," Liu added.The lipstick colors all draw inspiration from the museum's precious collections, including ceramics and a jade pendant with different red shades.The presentations of the lipstick products are inspired by colors and patterns of clothes belonging to emperors' concubines in Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).Six colors of lipsticks' bodies are designed in accordance with six different styles of concubines' casual grown, including black, green and blue decorated with auspicious patterns such as butterflies, deer and various flowers that symbolize good fortune and harmony in Chinese traditional culture.Sina Weibo users expressed their interest in the lipsticks. "I have been waiting for the lipsticks since 2017, and I can finally get them in 2019," "gongwuduhe" wrote.