British PM confirms crucial Brexit vote postponed

British Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed on Monday that the crucial parliamentary vote on her Brexit
deal, originally scheduled for Tuesday, will be postponed.
In a statement in the British House of Commons, the prime minister said: "We will therefore defer the vote scheduled tomorrow," after acknowledging that "the deal would be rejected by a significant margin."
She said that the Northern Ireland "backstop" is still "a deep concern" among MPs over the much criticized Brexit agreement reached between London and Brussels after months of painful negotiations.
"There is still a majority to be won in parliament with additional reassurance on backstop," she explained.